Hollywood actors ratify deal to end strike: union statement
The union, known as SAG-AFTRA, said 78 percent of members who voted approved the multiyear contract
Hollywood actors overwhelmingly approved a new, hard-fought deal with studios to end a crippling months-long strike, the union said Tuesday.
The union, known as SAG-AFTRA, said 78 percent of members who voted approved the multiyear contract, while nearly 22 percent opposed it.
"This is a golden age for SAG-AFTRA, and our union has never been more powerful," union president Fran Drescher said in a statement.