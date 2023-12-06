Hollywood actors ratify deal to end strike: union statement

Team captain Miki Yamashita holds a sign as she and other SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line on the 100th day of their ongoing strike, outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hollywood actors overwhelmingly approved a new, hard-fought deal with studios to end a crippling months-long strike, the union said Tuesday.

The union, known as SAG-AFTRA, said 78 percent of members who voted approved the multiyear contract, while nearly 22 percent opposed it.

"This is a golden age for SAG-AFTRA, and our union has never been more powerful," union president Fran Drescher said in a statement.