HoiChoi Bangladesh reveals Nisho’s first look in 'Sharey Showlo'

In his latest web series 'Sharey Showlo', Afran Nisho will appear as a successful lawyer Reza – handling a high-profile case on behalf of a top real estate company. His first look was revealed on the official Facebook page of OTT platform HoiChoi Bangladesh.

In the revealed photo Nisho appears as a fully decorated lawyer looking tense, trying to make his case.

Directed by Yasir Al Haq, his debut web series, 'Sharey Showlo' is the story of Reza, who gets involved in a complex turn of events, just before the most important court hearing of his entire career.

"Reza is an intelligent, successful lawyer yet a flawed human being who is cunning yet a family man. Yasir is a young, talented and promising director who is starting his career off with a great deal of potential," Nisho shared.

Through the series Nisho returns to HoiChoi after 'Kaiser'.

"This is my first web series and I am thrilled to pair up with hoichoi for my OTT debut. Sharey Showlo was absolutely out of my comfort zone and that's why I chose to start my OTT journey with this project. I believe the series will elevate us to a place where the audiences will be locked in Floor 16.5 – that is quite relevant to the series; one will understand once the promotion of the show starts," said Yasir.

The series will stream from 17 August on HoiChoi.