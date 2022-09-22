HoiChoi announces new seasons for Kaiser, Karagar, and Mohanagar

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 11:10 am

HoiChoi Bangladesh has announced on their facebook new seasons for Kaiser, Karagar, Mohanagar, and Bodh. 

The platform is presenting new content upon entering the 6th year of its operation.

"After inspiring numerous glorious moments in Bengali entertainment for 5 remarkable years, we are all set up to bring you an experience that will immerse all your six senses! Here's what we have lined up next for you at #hoichoiSeason6," reads the post on the platform's OTT Facebook page.

The much anticipated second season of Karagar is coming this December, along with new seasons of fan-favourite serieses Karagar and Mohanagar.

Bodh, directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, will also be released this year. The series revolves around a judge and the awakening of his conscience, after his retirement. Its stars Afzal Hossain, Khairul Basar, Sporshia and Runa Khan, among others.

 

