Highway to heaven for Colin Burgess

Colin Burgess founding member and original drummer for the acclaimed rock band 'AC/DC' has passed away at the age of 77. His death was confirmed by the band's social media posts.

Their post on Facebook read, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."

There was no reason specified for his death as of yet.

In 1973, Burgess was enlisted to assist in the creation of AC/DC, joining hands with Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar, Angus Young on lead guitar, lead vocalist Dave Evans, and bassist Larry Van Kriedt.

Prior to joining AC/DC, Burgess was a member of the Australian rock band the 'Masters Apprentices,' an ensemble that earned induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame in 1998.