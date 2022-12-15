Henry Cavill shares note as DC cancels Superman's return after Wonder Woman 3

Henry Cavill. Photo: Collected
Henry Cavill. Photo: Collected

Henry Cavill has shared a note after his return as Superman has been cancelled by the new regime at DC. In it, he said that during a meeting with filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran, he was told that he will not be wearing the red cape again. 

Sharing the note he wrote, "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

He added, "For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Henry was last seen as Superman in DC's latest release, Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam. He featured in a post credit scene for the movie, leaving fans excited for more Superman appearances in the future. Dwayne had also said in a tweet recently that the studio "inexplicably and inexcusably" did not want to bring back Henry but he was not going to take no for an answer and his team got to work.

"This has been years in the making regarding bringing Henry Cavill back and years of strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer. There was no way, there's no viable logical way that you can attempt to build out the DC Universe with the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines. It's impossible to do," Dwayne wrote. He continued, "So that's why we fought hard to bring Superman back, Henry Cavill, and there was no other Superman, by the way, to bring back Henry Cavill is our generation Superman and in my opinion, the greatest Superman. And I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve," as per Deadline.

Recently, DC also cancelled the third instalment of the Wonder Woman movies by Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot.

