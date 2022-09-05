Headbangers Paradise 2 concert on 16 Sept

TBS Report
05 September, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 11:09 am

Headbangers Paradise 2 concert on 16 Sept

Oraimo Presents Headbangers Paradise 2 concert, powered by Foodpanda, is all set to rock the capital city on 16 September (Friday) at Bashundhara ICCB Hall 4.

After a successful event in Chattogram, the second phase is also organised by Six Base Communication, reads a press release.

This time, big names from the Bangladesh music industry have joined forces. Nagarbaul will rock the stage as the show-stopper while other participant bands include Aurthohin, Artcell, PowerSurge, Mechanics, Trainwreck, Savagery, Plasmic Knock, Encore, Arekta Rock Band.

The event has Vantage Imports as its associate partner. Other partners are BBMFC, Get Set Rock, Codexel, Heavy Metal T-Shirt.

For this event, the organisers have arranged two types of tickets for the visitors. The regular ticket will cost Tk550 and the VIP ticket will be available at Tk250. Besides, various souvenirs will be presented to the VIP audience.

Tickets are available on the Get Set Rock website.

