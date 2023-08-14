'Hasina - A Daughter's Tale' to stream on OTT platform Chorki from 15 August

The documentary movie "Hasina, A Daughter's Tale" will be streamed on the Bangladeshi OTT platform Chorki from Tuesday (15 August) marking National Mourning Day.

The documentary drama portrays the events following the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with his family.

It also chronicles the remarkable journey of his daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, and their unwavering resolve to realise their father's vision.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's personal and political life events were described in this documentary.

The documentary was directed by Piplu R Khan of Apple Box Films and produced by Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Nasrul Hamid Bipu of Centre for Research and Information (CRI).