Hasan Aether: ‘Chaya’ seeks the meaning of existence in melody

In 2019, Hasan Aether was in Saint Martin's Island with his friends when his mother called. She called to let him know that his grandfather had just passed away. Aether was very close to him. Shocked and heartbroken by the news, he wondered where his grandfather might be. His thoughts ran wild. These thoughts were later morphed into the lyrics for 'Chaya'.

"I am very curious to know where our souls go after we pass on. Do they all meet each other in the afterlife? These thoughts are always on my mind. So, it can also be said that Chaya is a reflection of my innermost thoughts," said Aether.

Hasan Aether. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Hasan Aether is a Bangladeshi indie musician. He entered the music scene back in 2011 as a lyricist and guitarist. He later coupled with Ishmam Inteser Majid and the duo formed the band 'HIGHWAY' in 2016. They released their debut single 'Obosthan' later in the same year.

Aether is the lead vocalist for the band. But recently, he has also started working on a solo project, 'Ayahuasca'. 'Chaya' is a production of Ayahuasca, and was released on HIGHWAY's YouTube channel earlier this year.

Hasan Aether. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Aether plans to release six more tracks in an album under the banner of his solo project. He is presently working on five new tracks. However, this number may later vary at the time of release.

"This album will musically express my philosophy and thoughts on reality and existence. Psychedelic music inspires me, and these influences are visible in my compositions. Since people have already liked our psychedelic experiments in HIGHWAY, I'm hopeful that they will like this album too," said Aether.

The artist also shared the meaning behind the title of his solo project. Ayahuasca is a South American psychoactive brew used as ceremonial spiritual medicine among the indigenous people of the Amazon basin. The brew is prepared in a tea, and when consumed causes an altered state of consciousness.

"I want to understand the meaning of existence. I enjoy science and philosophy, and I am fond of spiritual practices. Ayahuasca is used in spiritual ceremonies in Peru. 'Aya' means spirit and 'huasca' is a branch of a tree. During the ceremony, they chant hymns and experience a spiritual journey through it," said Aether.