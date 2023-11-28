Harvard University to roll out new course uncovering the global influence of Taylor Swift

Splash

Hindustan Times
28 November, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 02:54 pm

Taylor Swift during her speech at Brown University getting a honorary doctorate. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift during her speech at Brown University getting a honorary doctorate. Photo: Collected

Harvard University is offering a new course called Taylor Swift and Her World that will explore her music, lyrics, and cultural impact. The course will also look at how her work has influenced other artists, writers, and today's youth. 

Taylor's success with her Eras tour is proof that she has a big influence on the younger generation. Her presence has a lasting effect on her growing fan base, whether it is through her talks or songs. The curriculum will further delve into how her artistic contributions intersect with the literary canon. Read on to know more.

As per Entertainment Weekly, two universities are offering new courses that will explore the music of Taylor Swift and other female artists. Professor Stephanie Burt will be teaching a course at Harvard University titled Taylor Swift and Her World. The course will look at Swift's music, lyrics, and cultural impact.

Melina Jimenez will be teaching a course at the University of Florida titled Musical Storytelling with Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists. The list includes some of the iconic names such as Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, and Dolly Parton.

However, Harvard and the University of Florida are not the only universities to include special courses on the pop queen.

Ghent University in Belgium, the University of Texas at Austin, Berklee College of Music, the University of California, and so on.

As per Harvard Crimson, Professor Stephanie Burt said "We are lucky enough to be living in a time when one of our major artists is also one of the most famous people on the planet, Why would you not have a course on that?".

Taylor Swift holds multiple records for album sales, streaming traffic, and accolades. She has continuously topped music charts. Through her songs and possesses an unmatched capacity to connect with audiences.

However, Taylor Swift is not the only one to have a full-fledged university course under her name. Earlier a course on former One Direction member Harry Styles was offered by Texas State University. UC Berkley also offered a course on Nicki Minaj. Meanwhile, San Diego State rolled out a class on Bad Bunny.

