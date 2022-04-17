Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ sets new Guinness World Record

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles' new hit single "As it was," released in 1 April, broke the record for "most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (male)."

Within the first 24 hours of its release on Spotify, the song garnered over 16 million views and become the most streamed song in 34 countries, according to a news release from Guinness.

Another British pop artist Adele holds the most streamed track on Spotify by a female artist record for her track "Easy on me" which accumulated more than 19 million streams on Spotify, reports CNN.

The music video of "As it was" is directed by Tanu Muino. Styles' 70's inspired dazzling red outfit is designed by Spanish fashion designer Arturo Obegero.

As of Sunday morning, the music video has racked up over 64 million views.

Video of Harry Styles - As It Was (Official Video)

"As it was" is the lead track from Styles' forthcoming album "Harry's House," slated for release in 20 May.

Harry Styles' summer song "Watermelon sugar high," released in 2019 is one of the biggest chart hits of all-time.