Popular musician Habib Wahid has released a Lofi version of his latest single 'Premey Pora Mon' on 1 April. The lofi version, which is short for 'low fidelity', comes a fortnight after the original release.

Habib collaborated with Antara Roy Chowdhury (Debosrie) on the track . The lyrics were written by Amita Karmoker, while it was the man himself, Habib who served as the composer.

The original song already has more than 1,40,000 views on YouTube.