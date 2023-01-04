'Guti' releasing on Chorki tomorrow

&#039;Guti&#039; releasing on Chorki tomorrow

The new web series 'Guti' is set to be released on the local OTT platform Chorki tomorrow. The seven-part series was directed by Shankha Das Gupta. 

The web series features actors like Azmeri Haque Badhon, Shahriar Nazim Joy, Sharif Siraj, Moushumi Hamid, Nasir Uddin Khan, Arya Aritra, Tuntuni Sobhan, Arfan Mridha Shiblu, Mahmudul Alam, etc.

Badhon plays a drug smuggler named Sultana in Guti. Sultana has been associated with a local drug smuggling network for several years. During this time she made a lot of money and wealth but in return lost close people, relationships, faith and hope. There is no escape from this line of work yet Sultana still dreams of a beautiful world for her daughter. 

"The director has crafted the story brilliantly. We talked about the character for a while. I have been carrying this character inside me for a long time. The castings in the series are very interesting," said Badhon. "I really do not want to hear things like female leads do not work in Bangladesh, etc. I believe this perception will change in the next one or two years. We will change this line of thinking with our work." 

Director Shankha Das Gupta said, "This is my first collaboration with Chorki. I was really looking forward to this project. We have shot in Chattogram, Cumilla, and various locations in Dhaka. The entire team, along with the actors, are looking forward to audience's reactions." 

Guti / Chorki

