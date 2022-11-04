Gunshot wounds killed Migos’ Takeoff, autopsy confirms

Kirshnik Khari Ball known professionally as Takeoff. Photo: Collected
Takeoff, a member of the Migos hip-hop group, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso on 1 November in downtown Houston, Texas. The cause of death was determined by an autopsy performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston. 

The 28-year-old rapper's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner's office on Wednesday, which said Takeoff died from "penetrating gunshot wounds of the head and torso into the arm."

He was shot dead outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 am, where Takeoff and his uncle, Quavo, another Migos rapper, were attending a private event. 

After the event ended, there was a large crowd gathered outside the venue's front door area and an argument took place, according to the police. An investigation and manhunt for who pulled the trigger are underway. So far, no arrests have been made. 

In the meantime, tributes from Offset (a member of the trio-group Migos), Drake, Kelly Rowland, Chloe Bailey and many more poured in. The Grammy-nominated group made headlines for their hits such as Stir Fry, Versace, Walk it Talk It, Bad and Boujee. 

A video from the night has gone viral, showing the man carrying a gun just moments before the fatal shooting. The video shows a Black man aiming his gun just before opening fire, injuring several people at the scene.

At the press conference, Sgt Michael Arrington, the case's lead investigator, urged the public to send police video, texts, or any other evidence that could help them find the killer.

