Google’s gaming cloud service shutdown claims first casualty

Outcasters will go out when Stadia shuts down. Photo: Collected

The scheduled shutdown of Google's cloud gaming service, Google Stadia, which is set to close down on 18 January 2023, has begun to impact video games, as the multiplayer title 'Outcasters' announce the cease of its operation.

Built for the Stadia platform, the game cannot be played on any other platform, tweeted Outcasters studio Splash Damage.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we do not have plans to bring Outcasters to other platforms at this time," said Splash Damage in a blog post.

"Outcasters was designed and built exclusively for Stadia, with many of its systems heavily reliant on the platform," the post said.

"We still firmly believe that cloud gaming has a bright future in our industry, providing easier access to games than ever before, and we are encouraged to see that other platforms still champion the cause."

According to Google Stadia, Outcasters did not get the expected traction among gamers. Some companies like CD Projekt are helping players to transfer game data to other cloud services that will exist after Stadia.

However, 'Outcasters' will be the first game that will go down with the Google service.

