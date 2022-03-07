‘Good Times’ actor Johnny Brown passes away at 84

Hollywood actor, comedian and singer Johnny Brown best known for his performance as Superintendent Nathan Bookman in the hit 70's sitcom "Good Times" has breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 84.

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet, reports Variety.

Brown's daughter actor Sharon Catherine Brown confirms the death of her father through an emotional Instagram post.

"Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe," wrote Sharon.

"He was literally snatched out of our lives. It's not real for us yet," she continued.

"So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much."

Before getting the spotlight through "Good Times," Johnny Brown was a periodic entertainer frequently performing nightclub acts with his future wife June Russell.

He was featured in a supporting role in a Broadway musical adaptation of the Clifford Odets play "Golden Boy," in 1964.

Johnny Brown first made his screen appearance as a blind pianist in the 1966 musical "A Man Called Adam."

Apart from "Good Times" he appeared in a whopping number of sitcoms during the 70s. "Maude," "Love, American Style," "The Rookies," "Julia," and "Lotsa Luck"

Brown is survived by his wife Jane Russell, his two children Sharon and John Jr., his younger brother and 2 grandchildren.