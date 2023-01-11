Golden Globe Awards: RRR wins 'Best Original Song'

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster has won the Best Original Song award in motion picture "RRR" for "Naatu Naatu", one of the two categories it was nominated for at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

However, the movie lost the Best Non-English Language Film award to "Argentina, 1985 from Argentina". Other nominees in the category include All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave, (South Korea).

RRR is being represented at the Golden Globes by its director and stars - SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan who is accompanied by wife Upasana Kamineni. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju in the period drama, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s. The cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris, reports NDTV.

RRR, which made over ₹1,200 crore globally, has already won a slew of international honours including Best Director for Rajamouli at the New York Film Critics Circle awards. RRR has submitted itself for consideration in various Oscar categories as well and is expected to be nominated in at least one category if not more.

The Golden Globe Award took place in Los Angeles Wednesday (11 January) with comedian Jerrod Carmichael as the host.