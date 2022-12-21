God of War series will be 'True to Source Material'

Following the immense love and praise of 'God of War: Ragnarök' at the Game Accolades 2022, taking home the most overall awards from the yearly showcase, fans of Kratos and Atreus were ecstatic to see that Prime Video has ordered a live-action series for the franchise.

Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders recently spoke to Collider about the impending series. Sanders promised fans that the series will stay faithful to the game's lore.

"We do incredibly well with adaptations, from Invincible to The Boys. I mean, we just covered so many of them, right? And so we know that there's such a passionate fan base for God of War. But the thing that we're always looking for is whether there is a real emotional core, if there's a real narrative story, and I think [that's] part of what makes God of War so special."

Sanders also spoke highly of the upcoming series' creatives, referencing the emotional core of the father-son story, what will be seen in the first season, and that it will not stray from what made the original story so special.

"At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape. So what Rafe [Judkins] (showrunner) and Mark [Fergus] and Hawk [Ostby] (writers) have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own. If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in. So we think it's going to be huge."