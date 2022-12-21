God of War series will be 'True to Source Material'

Splash

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 02:22 pm

Related News

God of War series will be 'True to Source Material'

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 02:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Following the immense love and praise of 'God of War: Ragnarök' at the Game Accolades 2022, taking home the most overall awards from the yearly showcase, fans of Kratos and Atreus were ecstatic to see that Prime Video has ordered a live-action series for the franchise. 

Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders recently spoke to Collider about the impending series. Sanders promised fans that the series will stay faithful to the game's lore. 

"We do incredibly well with adaptations, from Invincible to The Boys. I mean, we just covered so many of them, right? And so we know that there's such a passionate fan base for God of War. But the thing that we're always looking for is whether there is a real emotional core, if there's a real narrative story, and I think [that's] part of what makes God of War so special."

Sanders also spoke highly of the upcoming series' creatives, referencing the emotional core of the father-son story, what will be seen in the first season, and that it will not stray from what made the original story so special.

"At the center of it all is this story of fathers and sons, and families, set against this giant epic landscape. So what Rafe [Judkins] (showrunner) and Mark [Fergus] and Hawk [Ostby] (writers) have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, is both incredibly true to the source material, and also compelling on its own. If you never played the game, you will fall in love with the show and feel very much invited in. So we think it's going to be huge."

God of War / games

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

3h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

3h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

2h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

4h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

4h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

17h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

20h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

19h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide