God of War: Ragnarok story details revealed

The PlayStation store has updated the page for God of War: Ragnarok, and it includes new details about the story.

"Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world," confirming that the upcoming game will take players to all nine realms as the leading duo seek out clues about the battle of Ragnarok.

This is actually the first time fans had any direct confirmation on the story of Sony Santa Monica's forthcoming sequel as trailers and developer interviews have skirted around what will actually be happening.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released for PS4 and PS5 on 9 November later this year.