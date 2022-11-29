God of War Ragnarok: Easily one of the best games of 2022

When Santa Monica Studio decided to reboot God of War back in 2018, fans were somewhat sceptical about how they'd move forward with the franchise. However, all concerns were dispelled as soon as the game was released. They improved upon all game mechanics, kept the lore and continuity intact and added a new and brilliant story on top of it.

And just like its predecessor Ragranok is an absolute masterpiece. It was 5:30am and I had a quiz at 9:30am, but I remained glued in front of my television screen. That is the effect God of War Ragnarok has on you.

At a glance, the game is similar to what we got in 2018's instalment, but it subtly improves upon its mechanics. The gameplay feels more fluid, there are new layers to the puzzle sections, and the combat is brutal. As a cherry on top, the game also includes much more varied and interesting boss fights.

You will start out with the Blades of Chaos and the Leviathan Axe. You're going to slash through enemies and gain experience to upgrade abilities. Like other instalments of God of War games, you can expect to see a lot of brutal displays of death and destruction. It's also a little funny because if you think about it, it's literally old-man Kratos and his son Atreus on a family outing.

One of the most fun mechanics of the combat in God of War Ragnarok is the use of stun, it allows you to stop your enemies from whatever they're doing and take them out with a brutal killing blow.

You can rush through the campaign in 60 hours or so of gameplay but it is recommended you explore the game and unlock its secrets.

Like all God of War titles, the story is one of the most important parts of the experience.This time around Kratos is older, and so is Atreus. What seemed brilliant to me is that Kratos refrains from conflict now. It just goes to show how much the character has matured over the years. He can be both terrifying and nice, all at the same time. He could be killing a God in one scene and helping someone in need the next.

Atreus is much more capable now this time around, and is keen on fulfilling the prophecy that was revealed in the last game.

Kratos wants to keep his son safe because he too realises that Ragnarok is on the way and Fimbulwinter is already here. He joins his son on an adventure to find someone who can stand up to Odin. But he is keen on prepping Atreus to be capable and strong without the need for war.

God Of War Ragnarok is easily one of the best games of 2022. All the characters of the Norse realms grow on you thanks to the exceptional voice actors, and coupled with a brilliant story, insane next-gen graphics and the crisp, stand out battles; it is an exceptional experience. This title alone is worth buying a PlayStation 5 for.