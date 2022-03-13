Gangubai Kathiawadi to release on Netflix

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiwadi is set to hit Netflix after completing eight weeks in cinemas.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film, released on 25 February in Indian cinemas, has already bagged over RS100 core.

Video of ৭ দিনে ১০৮ কোটি ছুঁয়েছে ‘গাঙ্গুবাই’ | Gangubai Earned 108 Crs in 7 Days | Bollywood news

The film follows young Ganga who is tricked by her boyfriend with the promise of a career in the movie industry and persuaded her to leave the countryside for Mumbai. Her dreams of building a film career shutters as she is lured to the underworld in Mumbai.

Films getting theatrical release amidst the pandemic used to hit the OTT platform after completing four weeks in cinemas. However, Gangubai Kathiawadi is following the pre-pandemic norms and is going to hit Netflix after eight weeks of cinemas release.