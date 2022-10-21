Ganga-Jamuna Cultural Fest begins today

Photo caption: Scene from a play by Chandrakala theatre troupe, which will perform in the festival. Photo: Courtesy

'Ganga-Jamuna Cultural Festival 2022' is set to begin today in Dhaka.

The 11-day long cultural festival will feature 55 plays performed by troupes from India's West Bengal and from Bangladesh.

Scheduled to end on 31 October, the festival will be held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) and Bangladesh Mahila Samity.

The festival will also feature recitals, singing and dance performances.

Groups from Bangladesh to perform plays include Bangladesh Natya Dal, Dhaka Theatre, Shabdo Natya Charcha Kendra, Padatik Natya Sangsad, Natyachakra, Natyatirtha, Sattik Natya Sampraday, Khayali Natya Group, Goti Theatre, Bangla Natyadal, Prachyanat, Batighar, Desh Natak, Theatre Art Unit, Mahakal Natya Sampraday, Ethic Theatre, Maitry Theatre, Palakar, Sanglap Group Theatre, Bangladesh Police Theatre and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

India's Naye Natua, Aneek and dance troupe Chhandey Chhandey Halisahar will perform this year.

Theatre troupes from outside of Dhaka include Sylhet's Kathakali Theatre, Gazipur's Natyabhami and Muktamancha, Faridpur's Baishakhi and Manikganj's Nirabharan Theatre.

The inauguration event for the festival is set to be held at the Jatiya Natyashala auditorium of the BSA today at 6pm. Thespian Ataur Rahman will inaugurate the festival and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid will be present as the chief guest.

Other guests include Ramendu Majumder, Asaduzzaman Noor, Mamunur Rashid, Nasir Uddin Yusuf, Liaquat Ali Lucky among others.

"We had problems organising this festival during the pandemic. But we are hoping to have a successful event this year," the festival's member secretary Akter Uzzaman said. The inauguration ceremony will be presided over by Golam Kuddus.

