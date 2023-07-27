'Gadar 2' trailer out

Tara Singh and Sakina have announced their arrival. On Wednesday, the makers of Gadar 2 dropped the trailer of the long-awaited sequel of Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster cross-border action romance. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their memorable characters in the sequel, which also stars Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma.

The trailer sees Tara and Sakina's son Jeete (Utkarsh) get tortured by a Pakistani army general. Tara promises an anguished Sakina that he'll get Jeete back. He visits Lahore and beats up Pakistani army soldiers with a sledgehammer. The trailer ends with Tara staring at a handpump and we can guess what's coming next.

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. The trailer was launched at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

Sunny Deol expressed, "I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment."

Director Anil Sharma shared, "We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries."

Gadar 2 is co-produced by Anil Sharma and Zee Studios. The film will release in cinemas on August 11.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama was set during the Partition of India and created history at the box office when it released in 2001. The film starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. It revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

The re-release of Gadar last month came ahead of the sequel's release. Excited about the second part, Sunny earlier said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."