FUT Toty Fifa 23: EA unveils the final XI

The ongoing and the upcoming weekend leagues in Fifa Ultimate Team are going to get a lot busier, strenuous and taxing for players across the world as EA has finally unveiled the much coveted FUT Team Of The Year (TOTY) cards for the current installment of the football video game.

TOTY's are always special because FIFA players will need to wait till close to the end of the European football season to avail such high rated cards. TOTY cards are selected on the basis of voting from players which had started back on 10 January. The final eleven players include:

Goalkeeper- Courtois

Defenders- Hernandez, van Djik, Militao, Hakimi

Midfielders- Bellingham, De Bruyne, Modric

Forwards- Mbappe, Benzema, Messi

World Cup winner Lionel Messi received the highest rating of all the TOTY cards with 98. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is the highest rated midfielder with 97 and the Liverpool centre back Virgil van Djik continues to be the highest rated defender just like the last few editions as well with 96.

The Fifa 23 Team of the Year players are in the packs on 26 January. EA will present the attackers, midfielders and defenders in FUT beforehand.

RELEASES DATES

Attackers 01/20 - 01/21

Midfielders 01/22 - 01/23

Defenders 01/24 - 01/25

TOTY XI 01/26 - 02/03