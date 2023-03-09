French singer Marcel Amont dies at 93

French singer Marcel Amont, a music-hall star known for hits such as "Bleu, blanc, blond", died on Wednesday at the age of 93, his family said.

The whimsical showman, who had a 75-year career, died at his home in Saint-Cloud, on the outskirts of Paris, according to a statement from his family.

Born on April 1, 1929 in Bordeaux, Amont moved to Paris in 1950, gradually making a name for himself in cabarets.

In 1956, his first record received a Grand Prix from the Academie Charles-Cros and he opened for Edith Piaf at the Olympia.

He had a small role alongside Brigitte Bardot in the 1956 film "The Bride Is Much Too Beautiful" but his film career never took off.

The early 1970s marked the high point of his career.

He received a gold record in 1971 and starred in a TV show, then later tried his hand at musical comedy, saying "the reviews were good but no one came".

Amont celebrated his 90th birthday on stage in Paris in 2019, at a concert at the Alhambra, with artists such as Serge Lama and Nicoletta.