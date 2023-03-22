Freedom fighter-actor Khalequzzaman passes away at 72

Actor M Khalequzzaman passed away in his home on Tuesday around 9 AM. He was 72. He was having breathing problems, which eventually led to his death. The news of his passing was confirmed by Rawnak Hasan, General Secretary of Abhinay Shilpi Sangha.

Khalequzzaman had a passion for acting since he was a student. He was active in the theatre scene even before joining university. He was a student of the Faculty of Fine Art, University of Chattogram.

Khalequzzaman's acting career began in 1975, with the BTV drama 'Sarpabhrame Rajju'. After starring in numerous BTV dramas, he took a break from acting to manage his own business. He resumed his career after 2010.

Khalequzzaman also starred in many movies, notable among which are 'Boro Chele' and 'Debi'. His first film was 'Anirban', directed by Kamal Ahmed.

Khalequzzaman was also a freedom fighter. He was the deputy leader of Bangladesh Liberation Force in Narsingdi's Shibpur area.