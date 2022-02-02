Free PlayStation Plus Games for February

Three new free games have been announced for the month of February for all PlayStation Plus subscribers.

This month's games include 'Planet Coaster', exclusive for PlayStation 5 owners, and 'Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure', and 'EA Sports UFC 4'. 'Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep' is only available for PS4 systems, as no native PS5 version exists at this time.

The opposite applies to 'Planet Coaster', which is exclusive for PS5 users. If you don't currently own a PS5 you will still be able to add it to your library using the PlayStation app. The games will be available to download from Tuesday, 1 February 2022.

What do you think of this month's game line-up? Are you one of the lucky gamers who happen to own a PlayStation 5?