Free PlayStation Plus Games for February

Splash

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 12:39 pm

Related News

Free PlayStation Plus Games for February

What do you think of this month’s game line-up? Are you one of the lucky gamers who happen to own a PlayStation 5? Email us your thoughts at tbsfeature@gmail.com

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 12:39 pm
Photo: Internet
Photo: Internet

Three new free games have been announced for the month of February for all PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Tiny Tina&#039;s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Photo: Collected
Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Photo: Collected

This month's games include 'Planet Coaster', exclusive for PlayStation 5 owners, and 'Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure', and 'EA Sports UFC 4'. 'Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep' is only available for PS4 systems, as no native PS5 version exists at this time.

UFC. Photo: Collected
UFC. Photo: Collected

The opposite applies to 'Planet Coaster', which is exclusive for PS5 users. If you don't currently own a PS5 you will still be able to add it to your library using the PlayStation app. The games will be available to download from Tuesday, 1 February 2022.

Planet Coaster. Photo: Collected
Planet Coaster. Photo: Collected

What do you think of this month's game line-up? Are you one of the lucky gamers who happen to own a PlayStation 5? Email us your thoughts at tbsfeature@gmail.com

Gaming / PlayStation 5 / Gamers / EA Sports UFC 4 / Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure / Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep / Planet Coaster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

‘Consider teachers as frontliners and open schools immediately’

1h | Panorama
Photo Caption 1: Deshal was relaunched in a new avatar on 1 February through a new outlet at Banani. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Deshal’s impressive new makeover

3h | Panorama
The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

23h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

17h | Videos
Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

17h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

17h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'