Fossils singer Rupam Islam irritated by accusation of disrespecting Arnob

The celebrated frontman of Kolkata rock band Fossils, Rupam Islam spoke up in a Facebook post after criticism surfaced against him of disrespecting Arnob by appearing on the stage when the Bangladeshi singer and composer was performing.

Arnob was playing a Coke Studio set at a two-day food festival in Kolkata, organised on the occasion of Durga Puja, when Rupam appeared alongside him on the stage.

Rupam Islam's appearance on the stage during Arnob's performance prompted a part of the crowd to start chanting "Fossils". Criticism soon surfaced against the rock star, accusing him of not asking his fans to stop.

An apparently irritated Rupam published a post on his verified Facebook page, saying that he only went on the stage to make Arnob feel welcome.

"Arnob has been a friend of mine for some time now. Our friendship is old. That is why I went on the stage. And a part of the crowd cheered. I don't go on stage when someone else is performing. I only did this to honour them, because Arnob is a friend and [they] came from Bangladesh [to perform]. I even said so on stage," Rupam wrote in his post.

Arnob also addressed the matter in a lighthearted Social media post saying the Kolkata audience was "incredible". "Here [in Bangladesh] we also do something similar, we chant Artcell Arttcell!" he quipped.

