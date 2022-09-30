Fossils singer Rupam Islam irritated by accusation of disrespecting Arnob

Splash

TBS Report
30 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 11:38 am

Rupam Islam says he wanted to support his friend Arnob
Rupam Islam says he wanted to support his friend Arnob

The celebrated frontman of Kolkata rock band Fossils, Rupam Islam spoke up in a Facebook post after criticism surfaced against him of disrespecting Arnob by appearing on the stage when the Bangladeshi singer and composer was performing. 

Arnob was playing a Coke Studio set at a two-day food festival in Kolkata, organised on the occasion of Durga Puja, when Rupam appeared alongside him on the stage. 

Rupam Islam's appearance on the stage during Arnob's performance prompted a part of the crowd to start chanting "Fossils". Criticism soon surfaced against the rock star, accusing him of not asking his fans to stop. 

An apparently irritated Rupam published a post on his verified Facebook page, saying that he only went on the stage to make Arnob feel welcome. 

"Arnob has been a friend of mine for some time now. Our friendship is old. That is why I went on the stage. And a part of the crowd cheered. I don't go on stage when someone else is performing. I only did this to honour them, because Arnob is a friend and [they] came from Bangladesh [to perform]. I even said so on stage," Rupam wrote in his post. 

Arnob also addressed the matter in a lighthearted Social media post saying the Kolkata audience was "incredible". "Here [in Bangladesh] we also do something similar, we chant Artcell Arttcell!" he quipped. 
 

