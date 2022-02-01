Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst commits suicide

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who worked as an entertainment correspondent for the television show "Extra," was found dead after falling from a Midtown Manhattan apartment building, police said on Monday.

Kryst fell from the Orion Condominium about 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, the New York City Police Department said. A police spokesperson told Reuters on Monday the death was being investigated as a suicide.

Kryst, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, was 30.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength."

Hours before her death, Kryst wrote "May this day bring you rest and peace"

Kryst earned an MBA and a law degree from Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Before entering the Miss USA pageant, she worked as an attorney, providing pro bono legal work for inmates who were served unjust prison sentences, the Washington Post said.

She was a part of a group of five Black women who won the five major global beauty pageants in 2019, the first time ever, the Post reported.

Kryst's victory in the contest was marked by her wearing her natural free-flowing curls.

"So, I was a little bit worried and anxious about doing it, but I thought, 'I want to do it as the most real and authentic me,' and that's really what my hair represents," she said in an interview with Refinery29.com.