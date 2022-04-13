Forecasting Love and Weather: Not all Kdrama rom-coms stand out

Forecasting Love and Weather. Photo: Collected

Kdramas (as a genre) command a lot of viewership these days, anything that cracks the top ten list gets quite the attention everywhere. The fans naturally expected a star-crossed story that would have them daydreaming all day.

Even though other genres of Kdramas have risen to popularity, especially in recent times, the Korean entertainment industry has achieved its name mostly through their romantic comedies.

'Forecasting Love and Weather' was trending as a part of Bangladesh's Netflix top 10 for almost three weeks. The show is rated 7.7/10 on MyDramaList and 7.3/10 on IMDb.

The episodes came out weekly, and fans kept expecting a twist or a left turn in the plot because Kdramas are defined by unorthodox storylines and poignant portrayals of the human condition. In this regard, the show was a let down.

With high expectations, many started and continued the Netflix series 'Forecasting Love and Weather'. But this show, even with a somewhat typical romance touch, stands more on the slower paced and boring side rather than being engaging or an exciting one. The end did not change the tone of the series, it remained somewhat the same, or rather became bland as it ended.

Nevertheless, it is not the worst and somewhat anchored in reality while maintaining the Kdrama romance traditions.

The backdrop of the plot is the sombre Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, the story revolves around the two employees of the centre- Jin Ha-Kyung and Lee Si-Woo. They are stubborn individuals with their rigid predictions regarding weather foretelling and seem to be very adamant about their calculations.

Jin Ha-kyung (Park Min-young), the female protagonist, is a focused career-driven woman, who also, in the back of her head, has concerns about her relationship with her would-be husband, Han Ki-Jun (Yoon Park). Even though in the beginning it felt like Ha-kyung is less involved in the relationship, it soon gets clear that Ki-jun's character is an obnoxious one.

Lee Si-woo (Song Kang), however, is a hopeful character. He is always preoccupied with weather forecasting and he works in one of the metro branch offices. Si-woo often makes observations and is very confident about his predictions.

Chae Yoo-jin (Yura) is Si-woo's girlfriend. Si-woo is very invested and in love with her, while she is the hostile one, who is clearly disinterested in him. It is clear that the initial relationships shown of the two leads will end pretty soon because of the scattered indications.

At the beginning of the series, Ha-kyung's character is very restrained and cautious. Her face reflects her worries and how much she calculates her own moves even in her personal life. On the other hand, Si-woo seems spirited, happy and positive. The only similarity we find between our lead characters is the fact that they get cheated on, Yoo-jin and Ki-jun have a secret affair that also gets revealed in the first episode.

There is a huge difference in nature between the leads, which can be best explained by Ha-kyung's dialogue from the show, where she describes herself and Si-woo the "two air currents that shouldn't have met."

Their paths cross very early on and are brought together on one platform in no time, almost giving viewers an idea that this series will move fast and will give tons of substance. However, as the episodes proceed, the flow becomes slow and meandering to an extent. The leads are not given too much connection, which negates the theme greatly.

But if you enjoy the cheesy once in a while interactions of the characters, 'Forecasting Love and Weather' has a few mainstream blush inducers to pull at your heart strings.

This show does not shy away from maintaining the stereotypical Kdrama tradition of connecting the protagonists in every cheesy way possible. But other than that, the drama also portrays workplace shenanigans and integrates the love story around it.

However, setting a Kdrama in such a serious atmosphere, one might ask, people do not even stick around to watch the weather forecast on television, why would they be interested in a show with this theme?

Do not be fooled, the series is a beautiful allegory of weather and love, where the writer- Kang Eun-kyung has constantly made connections of the story with the different weather forecasts occurring in the episodes. As the leads go through various emotions in their life, the weather being forecasted somehow also channels the emotions through the changes in atmosphere.

This gives it a poetic lilt reoccurs time and time again, stipulating how life too, is very much like the weather.

The greatest flaw of the show is its focus on characters that are given unnecessary screen time doing things that do not contribute to the plot. For example, Ha-kyung's mother's character was the stereotype from every kdrama that has no purpose but to just bring in the forced comedy.

You will not be disappointed if you are up for a slow-moving kdrama romance where you do not have to get too analytic. However, if you are expecting something new or a long-lasting effect that most Kdramas leave, then this series may feel like a waste of time.

'Forecasting Love and Weather' is available for streaming on Netflix.