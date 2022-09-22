Folk Melody of Bangladesh scheduled to be published in December

Splash

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:47 am

Related News

Folk Melody of Bangladesh scheduled to be published in December

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 10:47 am
Folk Melody of Bangladesh scheduled to be published in December

'Folk Melody of Bangladesh' by Iftekhar Anwar is a book which explores the origins of Bangladeshi folk music and preserving its cultures. A pre-launch event was held at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, on Monday. 'Folk Melody of Bangladesh' is scheduled to be published in December, 2022.

The book is composed of 210 Bangla folk songs collected from all over the country. The songs are written in phonetic alphabets and musical notations, and it includes English translations of the songs.

"The book captured the evolution of the tunes and lyrics of folk music through the passage of time," said Iftekhar Anwar.

The author and his team began reaching the book in 2013, documenting existing practices, finding long-lost folk music scripts and connecting with existing disciples and descendants of early lyricists.

Anwar aims to popularise folk music so new musicians, scholars, and teachers can learn, teach, and be inspired by them.

 

Folk Music / books / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

1h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

1d | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

40m | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

45m | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

45m | Videos
"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

"Even those who obstructed us are now happy"

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 