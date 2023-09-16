FM Shahin's 'Jashore Road' to narrate plight of Liberation War refugees

Children's film 'Mike' famed director FM Shahin declared his next venture 'Jashore Road', promising to narrate the stories of an estimated 10 million Bangladeshi refugees, who took shelter in India during the War of Liberation.

Based on the historic poem 'September on Jessore Road' by American poet and activist Allen Ginsberg, the new film is set to tell the agonies, sacrifices, and dreams of thousands of refugees, who were fleeing the country through Jashore Road, which linked Bangladesh's Jashore with India's West Bengal's Kolkata, the witness of many untold stories.

"It would be my tribute to the refugees. Even after so many years of independence, no significant movies were made about their plight. So, I am making the movie so that the new generation can learn about the real history of the War of Liberation," Shahin said.

FM Shahin's first movie 'Mike', a government-granted children's film, was released on 11 August 2023, with an uncut censor certificate. The film revolved around Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic 7 March speech.