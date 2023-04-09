'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus, becomes most-consumed song of 2023

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 08:07 pm

Related News

'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus, becomes most-consumed song of 2023

After its release, "Flowers" ruled at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks since its chart debut on 28 January

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 08:07 pm
Screengrab of Miley Cyrus from her song &quot;Flowers&quot;
Screengrab of Miley Cyrus from her song "Flowers"

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" is ruling the music industry at the moment. A new study by music sales data resource Luminate has revealed that global music streams hit the one trillion milestone in 2023 on 31 March. And Cyrus' smash hit "Flowers" makes up 1.16 billion of audio streams, thus becoming the the most streamed song of 2023.

Flowers was released on 12 January and it became a part of Cyrus' album, Endless Summer Vacation which was released on 10 March. Her album included 12 songs namely Thousand Miles, Muddy Feet, River, Handstand, You, Wildcard, Rose Colored Lenses, Jaded, Wonder Woman, Violet Chemisty, Flowers and Island. Several fans speculated that the song contained several references to her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

After its release, "Flowers" ruled at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks since its chart debut on 28 January. The song had also emerged as the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, with numbers crossing 100 million streams in first week of its release.

Meanwhile, SZA's "Kill Bill" is the second most-consumed song of 2023 as per Luminate. The third place is occupied by The Weeknd's "Die For You" remix featuring Ariana Grande.

Luminate's report has further credited Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti as the most-consumed album of 2023. And it is the the first non-English album to get the honour. Notably, the album was nominated as the first album recorded entirely in Spanish for 'Album of the Year' at the Grammy's this year.

Top News

Flowers / Miley Cyrus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

8h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

9h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

10h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

3h | TBS Stories
Russians enter central Bakhmut

Russians enter central Bakhmut

1h | TBS World
What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

4h | TBS Stories
Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs