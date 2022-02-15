First trailer of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ debuts at Super Bowl

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:29 pm

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: Collected
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: Collected

The first trailer of Amazon's highly anticipated series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" was released during the Super Bowl LVI.

The upcoming series is set 100 years before the incidences of "The Hobbit" or "The Lord of the Rings" and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged and kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin.

The series will be a star-studded affair featuring favourite characters from J.R.R Tolkien's fantasy Novel including Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Maxim Baldry as Islidur, the human warrior.

The series also features Owain Arthur, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, and Sir Lenny Henry among others.

According to Variety, Amazon has spent a whopping $250 million on the rights for the adaptation alone.

And, Amazon has reportedly spent $462 million to only make the first season of the series. 

 

