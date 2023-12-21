First review of Dunki: Fans call it better than Jawan, Pathan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan''s latest film "Dunki" released worldwide today (21 December) creating excitement among fans around the globe.

"Pathaan and Jawan were just trailers. Dunki is the real movie," says one of the fans as Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie has hit the theatres.

Fans are saying it is Rajkumar Hirani's finest film to date.

This statement carries weight, given Hirani's reputation for crafting timeless classics such as 3 Idiots, Munnabhai MBBS, and PK.

"What a movie! I loved every bit of it. Thank you, Rajkumar Hirani, for giving Shah Rukh Khan back to old fans like me," said an overseas fan, reports Mint.

SRK fans go crazy

Some fans have even booked early morning shows to be the first to watch it.

In festivities outside the theatres, there are effigies of Shah Rukh Khan, fireworks lighting up the sky, and enthusiastic cheers from fans, contributing to a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

One Word :- MASTERPIECE ✨#Dunki is not merely a film, its a celluloid on screen that needs to be celebrated all over the World. @RajkumarHirani is a different beast when it comes to cinema as he Merges Comedy, emotions and patriotism in EPIC way. The first half is totally mad… pic.twitter.com/6qxABEEMEM— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) December 21, 2023

This excitement is echoed on social media as well, where fans are eagerly sharing their excitement and admiration for the Bollywood star, turning the release into a grand celebration.

Comedian Sunil Pal was among the SRK fans who gathered at the theatres early in the morning. He said that ₹2,000 crore is an obvious outcome (Banta Hai) for the film. " ₹1,000 crore for the magician called Hirani and ₹1,000 crore for the "Baazigar" Shah Rukh Khan," he added.

Shah Rukh Khan commented on the celebrations outside the theatres. He wondered if the fans would keep wrestling outside instead of going in to watch the movie.

VIDEO | Fans of actor @iamsrk line up outside a cinema hall in #Mumbai to watch the first day, first show of his new movie 'Dunki'.#Dunki pic.twitter.com/VrIq2NrIVK— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

Not everyone is happy

"I had a lot of expectations from Raju Hirani but I guess he could not evolve with time, the jokes and writing were old. I am a Shah Rukh fan but I am very disappointed...," another fan said, reports Mint.

"I am a huge Shah Rukh fan, I was waiting for this movie...But I am super disappointed," came from another.

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan takes on the role of Hardayal "Hardy" Singh Dhillon, part of a group including friends Balli (Anil Grover), Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), and Manu (Taapsee Pannu). Their collective aspiration is to relocate to London.

To prepare for the move, they embark on learning English and adopting British customs. Opting for an unconventional and illegal path known as "Dunki" to enter London, they encounter various challenges that ultimately reshape their lives.