First of the Haikyu!! duology released in Japan

After four years of waiting, Haikyu!! fans are finally getting their conclusion to one of the most beloved sports anime, in the form of Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump.

Released to cinemas in Japan yesterday (16 February), no announcements for an English release have been made yet.

It is the first of a duology that promises to tie up the storyline that Production I.G. has adapted across four seasons of anime.

The trailer can be viewed online on Toho Animation's YouTube channel, and promises plenty of intense sports action, with this first movie promising to capture the climatic showdown between the Karusuno High and Nekoma High volleyball teams.