Final Fantasy 7 remake announced as a trilogy

Square Enix celebrated the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7 with a live stream for the fans.

The next instalment in the Final Fantasy 7 franchise, titled Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, was revealed with a brand new trailer during the online event.

Square Enix also revealed that Rebirth would be the second part of what is now planned as a three-part trilogy, a reimagining of the original plot of Final Fantasy 7.

The trilogy will fit into the greater Final Fantasy 7 universe with the newly announced Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, which is slated to release this winter season. Final Fantasy 7 Remake stayed true to the original Playstation classic in many ways, but also rearranged events and made a bunch of changes that had fans both worried and intrigued about its future.

It has been reported separately, that according to game director Tetsuya Nomura, development on part 3 of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake has already begun.