Film producer Rahmat Ullah granted bail

A Dhaka court on Wednesday granted bail to film producer Rahmat Ullah in a case filed by Dhallywood star Shakib Khan over murder attempt and extortion.

The court granted the bail when Rahmat Ullah surrendered before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib and sought bail.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the transfer of the case as it was ready for trial.

Shakib Khan did not appear before the court citing illness.

Earlier, on 23 March, Shakib Khan filed a case against film producer Rahmat Ullah over murder attempt and extortion.

On 20 March, Shakib went to the Detective Branch (DB) office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and filed a written complaint against Rahmat Ullah who brought a rape allegation against him.

On 15 March, Rahmat Ullah filed a written complaint against the actor in the Bangladesh Film Artists Association, accusing him of sexual misconduct and raping an Australian woman, a co-producer of the film "Operation Agneepath".