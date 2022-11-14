Ferdous Wahid builds music studio

Pop legend Ferdous Wahid, who bleeds and lives music from head to toe, is on the verge of realising his latest project - building a music studio with his own funding.

Ferdous Wahid said, "I will mostly prioritise making music over here, even though the studio has the ability to produce both audio and video content. I paid for the recording of my first song out of my own pocket, and now I have also built my own studio!"

Wahid does not plan to use the studio for any sort of commercial venture.

"I'm not doing this to make money. What will I do with money at this age? I want to work independently," he said.

All of the studio's technology and equipment have already been installed. Wahid said the studio will start operating from next week.

"My son, musician Habib Wahid, supported me throughout the entirety of this project," he said.

Wahid has been busy creating new music in the meantime. Eight of his new songs are awaiting release.