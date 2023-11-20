Ferdous' 'Hathat Brishti' turns 25

One of the most revered movies in the history of Bangladesh, 'Hathat Brishti' celebrated its 25th anniversary on 18 November.

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, this movie played a pivotal role in establishing Ferdous Ahmed as a popular figure in the film industry.

The historic celebration of this cinematic milestone was a momentous occasion, reflecting on the legacy of 'Hathat Brishti' and its impact over the past 25 years.

A book titled 'Chitronatya O Onanya Proshongo' [Cinematorgraphy and more] was launched at the event. It is published by Impress Telefilm-Channel i collaboration." The book contains original cinematography of Basu Chatterjee's film including stills from the movie, posters, and insights from artists and experts in the field. The publication event, featuring music, lyrics, and reminiscence, was a joyous and vibrant occasion.

Many dignitaries were present at the event including the film's producer Habibur Rahman, the editor of the book Chatku Ahmed and of course, the protagonist himself, Ferdous Ahmed.

During the event, Ferdous said, "This movie holds many memories for everyone. The book released today captures some of my memories."

Released in 1998 as a joint production between Bangladesh and India, 'Hathat Brishti' was first released on BTV. Later, upon its theatrical release, the film achieved considerable commercial success.

The lead actress in the movie beside Ferdous was the renowned Kolkata actress Priyanka Trivedi.