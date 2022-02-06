‘Farooque Bhai Project’ to drop new EP this summer

Farooque Bhai Project is best known for its intriguing, and at times whacky, lyrics; complimented by catchy tunes and funky bass lines.

However, despite their catchy nature, his music often deals with social issues surrounding religion and politics; as seen in the lyrics of his song 'Shikol Chirra, Kutta Bhagey' and 'Haatey Tojbi, Alkhallar Nichey'.

"When I'm dealing with subject matters relating to politics or religion, I try to talk about it from the perspective of the common man. I never blame the hierarchy; I just talk about the problems of the people," says Issa Nibras Farooque, a Bangla indie musician based in Canada, who is better known for his solo act, Farooque Bhai Project.

Farooque Bhai Project made its way into the music scene with a debut single 'Shokaleo' in 2018. He later released an album, 'Obostha Bujhe Bebostha', later that year; followed by a single, 'Golapi', in 2019 and an EP, 'Gin Bhoot Tonic', in 2020.

'The Farooque Bhai Project' since its debut has garnered adoration from the growing indie fan-base of Bangladesh.

Issa migrated to Canada in pursuit of an undergraduate degree in 2007. During that time, he performed with a band from his university. But it all ended during their last semester, as his band mates had plans of moving to different cities after earning their degree.

"I first started singing with the Ukulele. I had learned my first four chords during the last year of my university. I wrote a poem, 'Hatey Tojbi, Alkhallar Niche', and later composed it into a song. It was my first song. I recorded it, and received great reception from people when I played it for them," he said.

Issa slowly picked up the guitar.

"And from then on, I just kept on making music and performed at various universities in Toronto under the banner 'The Farooque Bhai Project'. I work solo, I write my own lyrics and compose my music. But I also have a good team of Bangladeshi musicians in Toronto to help me with bass, guitars and vocals."

Issa returned to visit Bangladesh recently after many years. He came to perform a show at a private event for a couple who had strongly been following his music.

"I had also contacted a few people to organise a show, and I was shocked by how much people love the 'Farooque Bhai Project'," he said. It seemed people knew every lyric to every Farooque song.

"From trying to make music for myself to making an impact of this magnitude was an experience like no other. It felt like if my music career ended just then and there, I wouldn't have many regrets."

So why use the name Farooque? we asked Issa.

"Farooque was my father's name. He was called 'Farooque Bhai' by everyone. My father, Dr Mohiuddin Farooque, was the founder of 'Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA)', and worked as an environmental lawyer in Bangladesh. He passed away at an early age. I adopted his name for my act as he had always been my hero."

The Farooque Bhai Project has been on a hiatus since the release of 'Kameena' in May, 2020. But he had a message for his fans and followers: "They can expect something exciting this summer."

Issa explained, "The last Bangladesh trip was really fruitful. I played some unreleased songs like Pallabi, Antakshari and Amar Priyo in my shows in Bangladesh. These are the songs that are going to be in my next EP".

Issa will release the first three tracks once he has the logistics figured out for shooting the music videos. The virus in Canada is not making this easy. He hopes to release the songs this summer and three additional tracks in winter.