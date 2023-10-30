Fans flock to remember 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in New York

Splash

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 11:03 am

Related News

Fans flock to remember 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in New York

BSS/AFP
30 October, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 11:03 am
Central Perk. Photo: Collected
Central Perk. Photo: Collected

Matthew Perry was always their friend, too.

That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends," as they gathered Sunday outside the New York apartment building used in the show's filming.

"I grew up watching him," said Taylor Lanthier, 26, who was among those making the pilgrimage, where many left flowers and handwritten letters in Perry's memory.

The 54-year-old was found dead Saturday -- too soon for many fans, in a testament to the staying power of "Friends," which aired from 1994-2004 and continues to live on for viewers across generations in reruns and on streaming services.

The light rain wasn't enough to keep visitors from paying their respects on the instantly recognizable street corner in the trendy West Village neighborhood where the six-story building sits, adorned in classic New York style with a brick facade and metal fire escapes.

"I'm sure you could find stories of people who move to New York because of the show 'Friends,'" said Chris Triebel, 39, who leads tours focusing on TV shows and movies filmed in the city.

And part of that would be due to Perry's Chandler, himself a sarcastic 20-something who long resisted growing up.

"He's had a very impactful role in my life and always has given me tons of laughs, and it's sad to hear about his passing," said Lanthier, who recently graduated law school in Vancouver.

"Chandler is a funny guy. He's a loving guy. He's someone who's very dedicated to his friends," she added. "And that's what I think Matthew was as well."

"I just wanted to pay my respects," she said, having come with a yellow rose that she placed next to a note left by another passerby.

It read: "Thank you for all the laughs."

- 'Gone too soon' -

Like much of American pop culture, the show had been reevaluated by some in recent years, criticized for its lack of diversity or the simple, sanitized reality it presented.

It was also filmed in California, with the building at 90 Bedford Street used for establishing shots.

Yet none of that stopped the West Village neighborhood from becoming a place of interest for fans across generations, who have been making the trek to the building for years -- even if Central Perk, the New York coffee shop where the friends spent so much time, was also a figment of the screenwriters' imagination.

"It's just a lighthearted show," said Eva, a 16-year-old high school student who lives nearby.

"It was something that I watched when I was sad or just if I wanted a nice laugh."

Triebel, the tour guide, had already planned a stop outside the building before Perry's death, though the news had given the visit a somber air.

"He's one who's definitely gone too soon," he said. "I think there was a lot more that he could have done."

Mathew Perry / Friends / American actor / Mathew Perry death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

4h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

23h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

21h | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

Hundreds of BNP Jamaat leaders and activists were arrested across the country, including Mirza Fakhrul

18h | TBS Today
Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

Has world polarization become apparent in the Israel war?

17h | TBS World
Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

Google commits to invest $2 billion in OpenAI competitor Anthropic

1d | Tech Talk
What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

What impact will supporting Israel have on U.S.-Arab world relations?

1d | TBS World