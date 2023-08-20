Famous meme dog Cheems dies at 12 after battling with cancer

TBS Report
20 August, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 02:26 pm

popular meme dog Cheems. Photo: Collected
popular meme dog Cheems. Photo: Collected

One of the most popular meme dogs on the internet Cheems passed away on Friday after battling with cancer. 

According to his owners, he fell asleep during surgery and never woke up.

The owners said, "Don't be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed."

 "Running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends," Cheems' family added. 

Popularly known as Pup Balltze, the popularity of the dog boosted in the mid-2010s. During that time, his funny photo went viral. Later his photo became more of a convenient way to express discomfort or weakness in particular situations.

The Shiba Inu was also famous for his love of cheeseburgers ... and he's got his own meme character, Cheemsburger, reports TMZ. 

 

