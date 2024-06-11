FairTechnology Hyundai presents K-Carnival organized by Fusion Ventures: An unforgettable experience for K-lovers in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The vibrant K-Carnival, presented by FairTechnology Hyundai, was held on 31 May at the Orchard Convention Hall, Dhanmondi. 

K-Lovers came in numbers to the event to enjoy an ecstatic day-long event which was full of surprises, reads a press release. 

The event was inaugurated by Md. Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Additional Secretary to the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Managing Director & CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his opening remarks, Bhuiyan reminisced about his tenure as the First Secretary (Labour) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul, South Korea and emphasized that such events strengthen the existing collaborative bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and South Korea and promote cultural exchange between the two nations.

The event kicked off with a Fans Showcase segment where nine selected groups demonstrated their talents before an enthusiastic audience. Special guests Antik Mahmud, Shouvik Ahmed, and Morshed Mishu awarded certificates and gift packages to the talented participants, celebrating their remarkable performances.

The stage then came alive with special performances by renowned artists including Joseph Kim (Koreanbhai), Shefa Tabassum, Bammy Rahman, Taufiq Tamim, DaakPeonS, Savage Girls, and RaraLava. Their dynamic performances captivated the audience, showcasing a blend of Korean and Bangladeshi cultural elements.

Adding to the excitement, fans participated in a random play dance, enthusiastically dancing to their favorite K-pop choreographies, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere.

The highlight of the night was the KPOP Music Blast by ADIB, which mesmerized the audience and kept them grooving with energy until the very end. The music blast was a testament to the growing popularity of K-pop in Bangladesh and the unifying power of music.

In addition to the performances, a raffle draw added an element of surprise and joy to the event. Three lucky winners walked away with amazing prizes: a round trip to Korea sponsored by KB Aviation, and an LED TV and Microwave Oven sponsored by Minister.

The K-Carnival was a resounding success, reflecting the strong cultural ties and friendship between Bangladesh and South Korea. The event not only provided entertainment but also fostered a deeper understanding and appreciation of Korean culture among the Bangladeshi audience.

The event was made possible by the generous support of our sponsors and partners: Fair Technology Hyundai as the title sponsor; Western Engineering Ltd., RRM Steel, and ZI Foundation as platinum sponsors; Minister, Walton Computer, KB Aviation, and Nokshi Polli as golden sponsors. The event was organized by Fusion Ventures, with The Big Company as the strategic partner, Tickify as the ticketing partner, K-Covers as the community partner, The Business Standard as the print media partner, and TABS HQ and Degh as the F&B partners.

