In a dramatic turn of events, the co-founder of Facebook was branded a "Shibir" advocate and a traitor to THE cause.

A ban on the Shibir alliance is currently being deliberated.

At a press conference earlier today in Kenya's Nairobi, the Winklevoss triplets, who have long claimed to be the actual brains behind Facebook, called out the Meta chief and said the current "unbridled flow of disinformation" was symptomatic of propaganda campaigns conducted by a student alliance called Shibir.

At the conference, the Winklevoss twins were with their third secret brother, the misinformation and disinformation minister.

The keynote speaker of the event, Disinformation Minister Dr Hai Lash Winklevoss, once again produced the box which contained the internet of the country.

"Look what they have done to our internet box. It's wild, really. Our cloudflare has really flared up now," he said, unable to explain anything technical as he doesn't understand those things, given that he studied criminology afterall.

On the issue of Mark Zuckerberg, he said, "Look at the rumours, he, himself, allows those to spread. He even boosts them. Mark Zuckerberg? More like Mark Suckerberg," he said.

Although Shibir did not exist in Nairobi, the disinformation minister claimed the recent spate of violence -- met with much criticism from citizens over police brutality -- followed the blue print of the alliance from a foreign country.

Turning his attention to anti-semitism, he said, "Why don't they allow me to post videos of murdered IDF soldiers? For that, they keep banning me, but here they have Israeli agents who hate our voice for Palestine," he said, although he hadn't posted one thing pro-Palestine.

Asked why he had spent over $20,000 in boosting his own not so useful posts if he disliked Meta, he said it was all a game.

"I don't want to talk about things that aren't relevant, except the irrelevant things I have been saying for the past 30 minutes. Why aren't we getting more 'reach out' but our enemies are swimming in this 'reach out'"? He said.

On the matter of deaths during protests, he rubbished the numbers. "It wasn't 1, 000. We only killed like 200 people. There's a big difference."

At the end of the conference, Mark Zuckerberg was given 24 hours to respond to the allegations, although we could not verify if Zuckerberg was even aware of what has been happening.

Zuckerberg is no stranger to controversy.

His Meta platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, have both come under heavy criticism for their arbitrary censorship.

In recent times, it admitted its mistake in censoring news on the Trump assassination attempt. Its policy to suppress pro-Palestinian contents also made the headlines.

While both right and left wingers continue to lambast the platform, research has shown the social media giant's algorithm actually shapes conservative and liberal bubbles.

As of July 2022, the only countries to continually ban access to the social networking site are China, Iran, North Korea, Myanmar, Russia, Turkmenistan and Uganda.