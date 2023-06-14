In the Dhaka art scene there are certain events that every art collector and lover covet and mark down on their calendars. Gallery Kaya's anniversary exhibitions have become one such staple of the scene. It's the question on everyone's minds come June – what will Gallery Kaya feature this year?

"This year we are featuring the works of 50 artists starting from senior to young, from Murtaja Baseer who is one of the earliest artists in Bangladesh, to the younger generations, like Shohag Parvez. We wanted to showcase art across the generations, and showcase these artists' signature characteristics, something that is distinctly them," said Goutam Chakraborty, Director of Galleri Kaya.

The show features 78 works done between 1954 to 2023, the highest number so far in its illustrious history, in mediums of oil, acrylic, charcoal, mixed media, ink, pen, etching, lithograph, serigraph, woodcut wood engraving, watercolour and mixed medium.

At a glance, the show highlights why each featured artist is so renowned for their work. Moving from artist to artist, the difference in each artist's style and medium makes for an explosion of the senses. In one section you may find Monirul Islam's distinct abstract lines and etchings, and beside it you will find Mohammad Iqbal's almost haunting impressionism.

There are stories littered on every canvas, stories that offer a glimpse into our country's past and culture. In Murtaja Baseer's "A lane at night," he captures an everyday night in Shankhari Bazaar in 1954. In "The riverine story-14," Nagarbasi Barman creates a provoking piece featuring his usual themes of boats, fish and rivers. That is not to say each work or even artist is restricted to Bangladesh. There are works of Indian artists such as Sunil Das.

Gallery Kaya. Photo: Courtesy

"We always try to present the work of foreign artists. If I had the opportunity I would love to feature some European or American artists for example. After all, art's journey is beyond borders. It may be rooted in a place or its culture, and that may be reflected in a work, but when you engage in a multicultural way, your perspective will be more diverse," said Goutam Chakraborty.

The selected pieces usually take a long time to prepare, some of the older pieces have to be restored, some of the rare pieces have to be sourced or collected. But Gallery Kaya's aim has always been to enrich our art scene and keep rare finds like these in circulation, instead of rotting away in a basement.

"I want people to invest in artwork the way they invest in stocks. It should be a matter of pride," he added.

Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud, Economist, Former Advisor for Finance and Planning of the Caretaker Government inaugurated the exhibition. It will remain open every day from 11:30am to 8:00pm till 17th June 2023.

TBS Picks | with description from the curator

Symphony of colour-6 | Acrylic on canvas

Syed Abdullah Khalid (1945-2017)

A vivid expression of life through nature, in a contrast of red and black, depicted in this seemingly childlike sprinkling, reveals the expression of a tormented mind.

Nostalgia | Watercolour on paper

Rafiqun Nabi (b 1943)

This was painted while the artist was travelling around the Gulf of Thailand. The white space across the canvas is used to show the very simple activity of life there.

Dance of the lines (La danza de la linea -Spanish) | Acrylic on canvas

Monirul Islam (b 1943)

Monirul Islam as usual works with colours and lines with mastery, as depicted in this unique piece.