Everything Everywhere All at Once: A multiverse movie unlike any other

Nusrat Jahan Labonnayo
05 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 11:02 am

Everything Everywhere All at once. Photo: Collected
Everything Everywhere All at once. Photo: Collected

It is not everyday that one comes across a film that makes you feel like this just might be the best movie of the year. 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is one of those films.

The movie served the audience a taste of 'everything'. It is primarily a comedy and sci-fi epic, but it also has a good dose of action, romance and drama. It was the 'Multiverse of Madness' that we deserved. 

The story revolves around Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) - an immigrant laundromat owner frustrated with her life. She was struggling with her business and was tangled in a web of damaged relationships, particularly with her vivacious husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and depressed daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). 

Her problems, however, pales in comparison when compared to what Evelyn was about to face. Without giving too much away, infinite numbers of universes were in threat of annihilation and, somehow, it was up to her to stop it from happening. 

The premise of the story might not sound all that special because multiverse themed movies are trending as of late, but it was the journey and the execution that made this film so special. The fantastically choreographed fight scenes, in combination with an apt choice of music and cinematography, will reel you in and have you laughing at the top of your lungs. 

The pacing of the film was done just right. The bizarre adventures reflected her mental condition; her past trauma, personal limitations, and the compromises she had made. However, the films gave time to the audience to absorb all of the heavier concepts.   

Furthermore, the visuals were absolutely stunning to look at. There was a lot of attention to detail. That is exactly why it was even more shocking to discover that the special effects were done by a team of four VFX artists, and every one of them were self-taught. 

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' starred Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. Their performances brought the characters to life. Michelle Yeoh and Huy Quan seemed comfortable playing their roles, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the 'sometimes good and sometimes bad guy' portrayed the character perfectly.

Daniel duo's movies are absurd, insane and sometimes gross (to some extent), but they do  not push you away from the screen. Rather, you'll feel like a part of the adventure. This time around he served his audience with comedy in an unusual setup, yet it refrained from being mindless. 

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' beautifully showcased the poignant story of an immigrant mother struggling with her inner self and had a beautiful, yet powerful, message of how one needs to be content with what they were given in life and not dwell in regret. The film provokes its audience to look at their own life from different perspectives. 

 

