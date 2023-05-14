Eurovision final draws largest UK TV audience in its history - BBC

Splash

Reuters
14 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

Eurovision final draws largest UK TV audience in its history - BBC

Reuters
14 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
FILE PHOTO: Loreen from Sweden appears on stage after winning the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, 14 May, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Loreen from Sweden appears on stage after winning the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, 14 May, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

The final of the Eurovision song contest drew the largest British television audience in the history of the event with a peak of 11 million viewers, the BBC said in a statement on Sunday.

Sweden's Loreen won Eurovision 2023, on Saturday. The event was held in Liverpool, northern England, on behalf of last year's winner Ukraine, which was unable to host this year because of Russia's invasion.

The BBC said the final saw a peak of 11 million viewers, an average of 9.9 million, and an audience share of 63%.

"The fact that so many millions of people tuned in reflects just how significant Eurovision has become," BBC's Director of Unscripted Kate Phillips said in a statement.

"Liverpool welcomed the world's biggest singing competition with open arms and embraced it beyond all of our expectations," she said.

Contest organiser the European Broadcasting Union said it estimated more than 160 million people watched worldwide, in line with figures from 2022.

British viewers saw their entrant, Mae Muller, finish 25th out of 26th.

World+Biz

Eurovision 2023 / Eurovision

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

7h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

57m | TBS Today
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

7h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

7h | TBS SPORTS
Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

Bangladesh is shaken by the 'Pathan' storm

7h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman