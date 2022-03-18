Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney cast in Sony's Marvel Universe

After a great year with prominent roles in HBO's The White Lotus and Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney is ready to dive into Sony's Marvel Universe.

She has joined Dakota Johnson in Sony's Madame Web, according to Deadline. SJ Clarkson is set to direct the picture.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the script, which was based on an earlier draft by Kerem Sanga.

Madame Web is depicted in the comics as an elderly woman suffering from myasthenia gravis but her telepathic sensory skills makes her Sony's equivalent of Doctor Strange.

Dakota will portray the titular hero, but what role Sydney will play is still unknown.