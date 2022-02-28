Euphoria: the most tweeted about show of the decade

Zendaya has a strong fanbase, especially after her remarkable performance in 'Spider-man: No Way Home'. Her teendrama series 'Euphoria', according to Twitter, is the most tweeted about show of the decade.

The show releases a new episode every week and fans tweet over the makeup, stylish attires, characters and story on the social media platform.

Since the season began in January, there have been over 30 million tweets about 'Euphoria'.

Short video clips of 'Euphoria' have also been taking over Instagram's explore section. The show has greatly benefited from meme culture as even people unlikely to watch teen dramas are aware of the show and its story.

Perhaps, it is the weekly release pattern that helps with the fan engagement and ensures that people talk about it longer rather than at once in terms of shows that release episodes altogether.

'Euphoria' is available for streaming on Hulu.