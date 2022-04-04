Estelle Harris passes away at 93

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:18 am

Estelle Harris passes away at 93

Estelle played Estelle Costanza, the mother of Seinfeld’s lead character Geroge Costanza played by Jason Alexander

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:18 am
Estelle Harris. Photo: Collected
Estelle Harris. Photo: Collected

Seinfeld actor Estelle Harris passed away on Saturday, 2 April, in California. 

Estelle's family confirmed the news by sharing a statement with the news blog Deadline. Her son, Glen Harris said, "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 PM. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Estelle Harris. Photo: Collected
Estelle Harris. Photo: Collected

Estelle's representative Michael Eisenstadt confirmed to Variety that she died of natural causes. 

Estelle played Estelle Costanza, the mother of Seinfeld's lead character Geroge Costanza played by Jason Alexander. 

She was loved by audiences in Seinfeld. In the Toy Story franchise, Estelle gained a huge fan following for her role as Mrs Potato Head. Some of her other cherished appearances were on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Tarzan II, and others. Estelle's final role on screen was in Toy Story 4.

